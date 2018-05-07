× Teenager accused of pushing mother out of second-story window, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 14-year-old male is accused of pushing his mother out of a second-story window, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The alleged incident occurred Wednesday, May 2 at a residence in the 700 block of Evergreen Street in Denver.

Police were dispatched to the dwelling just after 7:15 a.m. for a report of an injured female laying on the concrete walkway in front of her house.

The woman was transported to Reading Hospital.

The teenager was taken into custody and taken for evaluation and treatment, police say.

Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment are pending in Juvenile Court.