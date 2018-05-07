× Traffic stop leads to arrest of two men in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men Thursday in Lancaster.

Lancaster Police stopped a white Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of Filbert Street and Conestoga Street around 8:24 p.m.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Campbell, was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and Oxycodone pills, according to police. Ashton Thedford, 18, was in possess of a semi-automatic handgun as well as suspected marijuana and Oxycodone, police add.

Both men were taken into custody.

Campbell is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, possession marijuana and a traffic violation. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Thedford is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.