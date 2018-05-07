Two-vehicle crash sends three people to York Hospital

YORK COUNTY — Three people were transported to York Hospital Monday following a vehicle crash,

The crash occurred on Old Hanover Road near Menges Mills Road.

Southwestern Regional Police say a Toyota Tacoma crossed over the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated from his truck. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

The oncoming vehicle’s driver and passenger sustained minor injuries, police add.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.