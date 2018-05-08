A bit warmer for Tuesday with a mixture of sunshine and some afternoon clouds

DRY & QUIET THROUGH MIDWEEK: Drier conditions continue through the middle of the week. Skies are mostly to partly clear through the morning, but some haze and fog are possible once again in some spots. Expect morning lows to begin in the lower to middle 50s. The rest of Tuesday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are a touch higher than yesterday, with readings in the lower to middle 70s. Skies are mostly clear through the night, with perhaps some clouds here and there. Expect lows in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday brings a bit more by way of sunshine. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: The next system arrives on Thursday, bringing a return to showers. The timing should be during the afternoon, with partly sunny skies to start. Afternoon high temperatures are a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday for most, but this ultimately depends on the timing of the showers during the afternoon. We’re dry by Friday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s an overall cooler, but seasonable day. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A ridge of high pressure slowly tries to build into the region for the weekend, helping to boost temperatures. Saturday brings partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. As the ridge continues to strengthen, temperatures should reach the lower 80s on Sunday. We’re near the northern edge of the ridge, and this means there’s the chance for isolated thunderstorms both days, with more perhaps on Sunday as the ridge shows signs of breaking down and giving way to the next system. Monday brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures fall back into the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!