× Amtrak announces its May Northeast Regional 3-Day sale

Get on board for your next trip, as it’s time to travel for less, during Amtrak’s latest “ Northeast Regional 3 Day Sale.”

Starting Tuesday, May 8 through Thursday, May 10, customers can book their summer day trips, weekend getaways and longer vacations anywhere in the Northeast Corridor (between Virginia Beach and Boston), for travel from Tuesday, May 29 through Sunday, July 8, with no blackout dates. Exclusively available at Amtrak.com , the sale offers some of Amtrak’s lowest prices since 2012.

Customers can visit the most popular cities in the Northeast for their summer travel, whether it’s to catch a baseball game, explore a new city, experience a summer musical festival, have an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or take it easy and relax at a beach.

Some of the special prices available, in either direction, during the sale include:

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price Washington, D.C. – Richmond $19 New York City – Providence $39 Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia $29 New York City – Wilmington $39 New York City – Philadelphia $29 Baltimore – New York City $42 Boston. – New Haven $29 Washington, D.C. – Virginia Beach $44 Boston – New York $39 New Haven – Washington, D.C. $47 New York City – Washington, D.C. $39 Boston – Philadelphia $55

Amtrak has upgraded its free Wi-Fi on Northeast Corridor trains, and at select stations, has recently refreshed its train interiors, and offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, and no middle seat.

The sale is valid on all Northeast Regional train service, including Keystone and Pennsylvanian trains between New York and Philadelphia, and the Vermonter, between New Haven and Washington, D.C., and between Virginia Beach, and Norfolk, Virginia. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. No discount code is needed; prices are as shown and can’t be combined with other discount codes.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class are not permitted. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are no refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies. Others restrictions may apply.

Amtrak offers a more comfortable and convenient travel experience with free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak customers for each of the past seven years. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily, connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian Provinces, and reaches 400 additional destinations via connecting bus routes. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

SOURCES: Amtrak