Arrest warrant issued for man accused of having sexual contact with minor

LEBANON COUNTY — An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 27-year-old man accused of having sexual contact with a minor, according to Palmyra Police.

The warrant charges Jamie Steward with five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and one count each of indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

Steward’s last known address was on Hockersville Road in Hershey.

Anyone with information on Steward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Palmyra Police at 717-838-8189.