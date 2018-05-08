× Capitals finish off Penguins in Game Six, advance to Conference Finals for first time in 20 years

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are moving on.

The team finished off the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six on Monday night by a score of 2-1 to take the series 4-2. Now, the team will advance to the conference finals for the first time in 20 years.

It was not an easy road for the Capitals.

After splitting the first two games of the series, Washington took a 2-1 series lead with a 4-3 road win in Game Three.

The Penguins responded by evening the series at 2 with a 3-1 victory in Game Four.

Washington was able to take a pivotal Game Five on Saturday with a 6-3 victory, setting up Monday’s Game Six.

After being tied after three periods, the teams went into overtime when F Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the series-winning goal at the 5:27 mark of overtime.

This was just the second time that Washington was able to knock off Pittsburgh in a playoff series during the team’s last 11 match ups, dating back to 1994.