Capsized boat in Dauphin County leaves one woman dead, toddler missing

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, P.A. --- Officials say they first heard of a capsized boat in the Susquehanna River around 10 p.m. Monday.

Rescue crews said they were able to recover the bodies of Mary Bredbenner and a dog between the Steelton Boat Launch and the Dock Street Dam.

Her daughter, Madelyn Binkley, 3, hasn't been recovered.

Jon Kibe, Swatara Township public information officer, said crews spent the morning and into the afternoon searching a ten mile stretch of the river.

"They have searched every inch of water possible...by land and by boat and by air....with no results," said Kibe.

A little before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, crews officially called off their search.

"They don't want to give up but, unfortunately, there comes a time where everybody needs to take a break and take a minute," said Kibe.

Family members identified Cody Binkley, 26, as another person involved in the boat crash.

Crews say he was found between the Steelton Boat Launch and Dock Street Dam, as well.

Binkley was taken to a hospital.

The investigation, as well as the future of the search, is now under the eyes of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

In the meantime, some volunteers, like Kevin Johnston, are taking to the river to try and lend a hand.

"As much as I can help out...hopefully it will help with something. Just to let people know there's still people out there that do care and want to keep helping when other people got to take a break," said Johnston.

Officials say if the search continues, it could resume Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday or some time in the future.

They ask if anyone notices anything on the banks of the Susquehanna River to call authorities immediately so trained crews can check it out.