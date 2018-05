CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are looking to locate a 59-year-old woman who reportedly left home a few months ago.

The family of Jennifer Lynn Pryor has had no contact with her since she left, police say.

Pryor is 5’7″ tall and has light brown, shoulder length hair, green eyes and pierced ears, police add.

Anyone who has had contact with Pryor is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.