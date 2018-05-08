× Dillsburg native Zachary Buckwash featured playing with the Navy Band Southeast in U.S. Navy photo

TAMPA — Dillsburg native Zachary Buckwash was recently featured in a U.S. Navy photo playing tuba with the Navy Band Southeast during its performance of “Windward Brass Quintet” at the opening ceremony for Navy Week Tampa.

Buckwash, a Musician 3rd Class with the Navy, was playing aboard the SS American Victory Mariners Museum.

Navy Weeks are designed to connect the public with Navy Sailors, programs and equipment throughout the country.