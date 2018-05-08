× Four Lancaster Countians arrested on suspicion of transporting $50,000 worth of fentanyl-laced heroin

LANCASTER — Four people from Lancaster County are facing felony drug-dealing charges after a recent drug bust interrupted the transport of 5,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The bust occurred on April 30 when the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, working with assistance from East Cocalico Township Police, stopped a vehicle on Route 222 at the Denver/Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit. Two sisters, Xiomara Figueroa, 21, and Kiomara Figueroa, 19, were transporting the drugs from New Jersey, according to police.

The heroin was branded and packaged in 500 bundles (10 baggies per bundle). To find so many bundles in one Lancaster County seizure is very rare, according to detectives. Field testing revealed the heroin contained fentanyl, police say. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $50,000, according to police.

Detectives say the sisters were taking the drugs to Antonio J. Rivera, 26, who was conspiring to sell the fentanyl-laced heroin with his girlfriend, Haydee Gomez, 29.

Rivera and Gomez, both of Landisville, were arrested at their home. Police say a handgun was found in Gomez’s vehicle at the time of her arrest.

“This was no small seizure,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “Considering this heroin was laced with fentanyl, there is no telling how many lives it could have taken.”

All four suspects are charged with felony drug-dealing and conspiracy. They are being held at Lancaster County Prison. Bail is set at $500,000 apiece.

Rivera is also being held by federal and state authorities for probation and parole detainers, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Task Force had been investigating Rivera and the others for suspected dealing in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. East Hempfield Township police and state parole also assisted in the investigation.