FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:
Christopher Thomas Herman, DOB: 09/28/90, 27-Years Old (5’10”, 178 lbs, Brown Eyes, Brown Hair)Wanted: Unlawful Contact w/ Minor, Corruption of Minors, Indecent AssaultLocation: 327 Farmall Rd, East Hanover Township, Dauphin CountyIncident Date: Summer 2014Charges Filed: March 28, 2016
2. Daniel David Shenck, DOB: 05/16/87, 29-Years Old (6’02”, 170 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)
Wanted: Drug Offenses, Public Drunkenness
Location: West Trindle Rd at I-81, South Middleton Township, Cumberland County
Incident Date: Sept. 29, 2013
Charges Filed: Dec. 19, 2013
3. Troy Peiffer, 29-Years Old (5’11”, 170 lbs)
Wanted: Failing to comply with Megan’s Law requirements
Last listed address: Crescent Street in Harrisburg