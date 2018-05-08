Here are all the NFL games that will be televised on FOX43 in the 2018 season
Hang in there, folks. It might not be back for another four months, but football is coming.
To help whet your appetite, here is the entire FOX43 regular-season TV broadcast schedule, which opens with a Week 1 double-header on Sept. 9.
2018 NFL ON FOX43 SCHEDULE
Week 1, September 9
1 p.m.: Jacksonville at New York Giants
4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina
Week 2, Sept. 16
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
Week 3, Sept. 23
1 p.m.: Indianapolis at Philadelphia
4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle
Week 4, Sept. 30
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tennessee
Week 5, Oct. 7
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Pittsburgh
4:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia
Week 6, Oct. 14
1 p.m.: Carolina at Washington
Week 7, Oct. 21
1 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia
Week 8, Oct. 28
1 p.m.: Washington at New York Giants
4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams
Week 9, Nov. 4
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington
4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans
Week 10, Nov. 11
1 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay
Week 11, Nov. 18
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.: To Be Determined
Week 12, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving)
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas
Week 12, Nov. 25
1 p.m.: New York Giants at Philadelphia
Week 13, Dec. 2
1 p.m.: Chicago at New York Giants
4:25 p.m.: Minnesota at New England
Week 14, Dec. 9
1 p.m.: New York Giants at Washington
4:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas
Week 15, Dec. 16
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Baltimiore
Week 16, Dec. 23
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas
Week 17, Dec. 30
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington
4:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams