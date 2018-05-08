× Here are all the NFL games that will be televised on FOX43 in the 2018 season

Hang in there, folks. It might not be back for another four months, but football is coming.

To help whet your appetite, here is the entire FOX43 regular-season TV broadcast schedule, which opens with a Week 1 double-header on Sept. 9.

2018 NFL ON FOX43 SCHEDULE

Week 1, September 9

1 p.m.: Jacksonville at New York Giants

4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina

Week 2, Sept. 16

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

Week 3, Sept. 23

1 p.m.: Indianapolis at Philadelphia

4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle

Week 4, Sept. 30

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tennessee

Week 5, Oct. 7

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Pittsburgh

4:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia

Week 6, Oct. 14

1 p.m.: Carolina at Washington

Week 7, Oct. 21

1 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia

Week 8, Oct. 28

1 p.m.: Washington at New York Giants

4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9, Nov. 4

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington

4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

Week 10, Nov. 11

1 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay

Week 11, Nov. 18

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.: To Be Determined

Week 12, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving)

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas

Week 12, Nov. 25

1 p.m.: New York Giants at Philadelphia

Week 13, Dec. 2

1 p.m.: Chicago at New York Giants

4:25 p.m.: Minnesota at New England

Week 14, Dec. 9

1 p.m.: New York Giants at Washington

4:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas

Week 15, Dec. 16

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Baltimiore

Week 16, Dec. 23

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas

Week 17, Dec. 30

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington

4:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams