Juvenile facing charges after allegedly pushing mother out of second story window in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile is facing charges after allegedly pushing his mother out of a second story window.

Around 7:15 a.m. on May 2, police were dispatched to an incident that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Evergreen Street in Denver Borough.

The juvenile teen allegedly had pushed his mother out of a second story window, and she was laying on the concrete walkway in front of her home.

She was transported to the Reading Hospital for her injuries.

The juvenile was taken into custody for evaluation and treatment and charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment are pending.