Lancaster County man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

AKRON, Lancaster County — A Lancaster County man has been charged with delivering the drugs used in a fatal overdose last month, according to police.

Benjamin John Gunzenhauser Jr., 50, of Ephrata, was arrested Tuesday by Akron Borough Police. He is charged with one felony count each of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. Police say he gave fentanyl to Tyler Glen Oravec, 26, of Akron, who overdosed on April 2 and died on April 7.

Gunzenhauser is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.