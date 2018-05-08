× Lemoyne shooting investigation

LEMOYNE, PA. — West Shore Regional Police say the victim of a shooting Saturday in Lemoyne is not cooperating with their investigation.

It happened on May 5, 2018 in the 200 Block of Herman Avenue. The victim, a 49-year-old Lemoyne resident, was shot one time and suffered non life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting appears to be drug related and is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-737-8734.