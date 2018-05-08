× Man armed with shotgun killed outside police station after he fired weapon, Lancaster Co. DA spokesman says

LANCASTER COUNTY — An adult male armed with a shotgun was killed outside of the Manheim Township Police Department Tuesday afternoon after he fired his weapon at least twice, said Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

One police officer engaged the male when he opened fire.

The male, from Lancaster County, arrived at police headquarters just before 3 p.m., Hambright said.

Sgt. Michael Piacentino added earlier that no officers were injured and there is no danger to the public.

Police were observed checking out a vehicle in a parking lot next to the municipal building, behind the station.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Manheim Police, is investigating the incident.