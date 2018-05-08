× Man suspected of DUI faces additional charges after allegedly assaulting officers at Lancaster County hospital

MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County — A Berks County man is facing several charges after an incident in Millersville last month, according to Manor Township police.

The incident occurred at 7:05 a.m. on Monday, April 16, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Coffee Street for the report of a vehicle accident. They found a vehicle partially on the roadway with a flat tire. The driver, Matthew Marchalk, 33, of Coaldale, told police he hit something in the road that caused the flat.

Police say the officer observed that Marchalk was showing signs of impairment. He was unable to successfully complete a field sobriety test, police say, and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Police then administered a breath test, which showed Marchalk’s blood alcohol content registered at 0 percent. Police then requested a drug recognition expert, but Marchalk allegedly refused an evaluation when the expert arrived. He also refused to submit to a blood test, police say.

After a search warrant was obtained for Marchalk’s blood, police took him to an area hospital to administer the test. Marchalk allegedly refused the test again, and became unruly. He allegedly kicked a security guard in the groin, forcing hospital security officers to administer pepper spray to subdue him.

Marchalk also allegedly spat at officers and staff during the struggle, police say.

Marchalk was kept at the hospital for evaluation, according to police. It was later learned that Marchalk’s ex-girlfriend was reportedly missing prescription medicine, police say.

The hospital released Marchalk into police custody on April 17, and he was taken for arraignment on the DUI charge.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, it was decided that additional charges of aggravated assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and theft by unlawful taking would be filed against Marchalk, police say.

Before a warrant on the additional charges could be served, police say, Marchalk was released after posting bail. While out on bail, police say, Marchalk allegedly called and texted his ex-girlfriend, and also allegedly went to her place of employment.

Marchalk was later taken into custody in Berks County and taken back to Lancaster County Prison.

An additional harassment charge was served against Marchalk for the alleged harassment of his ex-girlfriend on May 4, police say.