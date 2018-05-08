Mother’s Day Truck Convoy aims to raise $500,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER – A Mother’s Day tradition hopes to grant the wishes of 50 children. On Sunday hundreds of trucks and trailers will ride in the 29th Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish Truck Convoy at the Burle Business Park with the hopes of raising $500,000 dollars for area children.

The 26-mile truck convoy will take place at Burle Business Park in Lancaster at 1000 New Holland Avenue starting at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a carnival at the same location with food, games and music starting at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 3:30 p.m.

More information on how to participate and the wishes Make-A-Wish hopes to grant can be found by visiting Wishconvoy.org.