Officer-involved shooting leaves one person dead outside Manheim Township Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY — An officer-involved shooting left one person dead Tuesday outside of the Manheim Township Police Department, according to Sgt. Michael Piacentino.

A body covered with a white sheet could be seen outside of the main entrance.

Sgt. Piacentino added that no officers were hurt and there is no danger to the public.

Police were observed checking out a vehicle in a parking lot behind the station, next to the municipal building.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office will be on the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.