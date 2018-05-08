Police seek public’s help identifying men who stole antique jewelry from store in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole several thousand dollars worth of antique jewelry from Bedford Street Antiques.

The theft occurred on May 7 around 2:55 p.m.

Video shows two adult males accessing locked display cases containing rings, bracelets, necklaces and watches by breaking or picking the locks, according to police.

Police say the suspects were in the store for more than an hour.

Anyone with information about this theft or the identity of the suspects are asked to contact Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.