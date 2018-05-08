Police seeking tips in hit-and-run crash in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Upper Allen Township Police are seeking tips in relation to a hit-and-run crash in Mechanicsburg.

Police were dispatched to the first block of East Winding Hill Road around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday for the reported crash.

Upon arrival, police learned that a tan vehicle (pictured above) left the roadway after attempting to pass a dark colored station wagon (also pictured above) and struck a parked vehicle in a residential driveway. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about either vehicle is asked to contact police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.