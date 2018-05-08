× Police stop for curfew violation leads to firearms charges for Lancaster teen

LANCASTER — A 13-year-old Lancaster teen is facing juvenile firearms violation and other charges after a curfew violation stop Monday night on Ruby Street.

According to Lancaster City Police, an officer observed two teenage boys in violation of curfew at 11:15 p.m. As the officer approached, he noticed one of the teens had his hands in front of his waistband, as if to conceal an item under his clothing. This is often an indicator of an armed person, police say.

The officer exited his vehicle and ordered the teens to stop, but both refused to comply and ran, police say.

Additional officers were summoned to the scene and a foot pursuit ensued. The original officer subdued the juvenile suspected of concealing a weapon with his Electronic Control Weapon and took him into custody, police say.

When the suspect was subdued, police discovered a .38 caliber revolver concealed in the waistband of his pants, police say. The gun was reported stolen from East Lampeter Township in 2002, according to police.

The juvenile, a 13-year-old male, was transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station for a medical evaluation and processing.

Charges were filed before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation for:

Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License

Persons Not to Possess Firearms

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

Receiving Stolen Property

Unlawful Conduct by a Minor (Curfew)

The teen was detained at the Youth Intervention Center, police say.

The second juvenile who ran from the scene was not apprehended, but is known to the arresting officer, police say. A citation for Curfew Violation will be filed before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis, according to police.