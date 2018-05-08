× Sixers stave off elimination, force Game Five in Boston on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers were able to stave off elimination on Monday, defeating the Boston Celtics in Game Four by a score of 103-92.

The victory was the first of the series for Philadelphia, who will held back to Boston for Game Five on Wednesday trailing in the series 3-1.

After taking a close loss in Game Two, the Sixers returned home for Game Three on Saturday.

In a game marked with miscues and errors, the Sixers dropped the game in overtime 101-98, and faced elimination on Monday.

Sixers’ coach Brett Brown has received a fair amount of ridicule for his play calling and substitutions throughout the series, but he made a big move in Game Four by subbing out F Robert Covington for G T.J. McConnell in the starting lineup.

McConnell responded by scoring a playoff career-high 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He provided the type of energetic play the Sixers have seemed to lack throughout the series.

G/F Ben Simmons got back on track on Monday, recording a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics were once again led by F Jayson Tatum, who led the team in scoring with 20 points. The rookie has been outstanding during the playoffs.

Now, the teams will return to Boston for Game Five at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.