× Woman found dead after boat capsizes in Susquehanna River, recovery mission underway

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – One woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a boat capsized in the Susquehanna River.

Search crews are at the Steelton Boat Launch conducting a recovery mission to find a missing child.

Authorities say the incident happened in the Susquehanna River around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

We are told the boat capsized south of the I-83 bridge.

This is a developing story, FOX43 will bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.