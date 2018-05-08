Woman found dead after boat capsizes in Susquehanna River, recovery mission underway
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – One woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a boat capsized in the Susquehanna River.
Search crews are at the Steelton Boat Launch conducting a recovery mission to find a missing child.
Authorities say the incident happened in the Susquehanna River around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.
We are told the boat capsized south of the I-83 bridge.
This is a developing story, FOX43 will bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.