Wednesday is pleasantly comfortable despite warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine

BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINE & COMFORTABLE

A very nice evening expected. Comfortable conditions under mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the 70s, fall to the 60s before dropping to the lower 50s by morning. Bright sunshine all day Wednesday helps boost readings into the middle and upper 70s. An approaching frontal boundary brings our next chance for showers, and possible thunderstorms midday Thursday. It is dry to start, and temperatures should climb to the lower and middle 70s before the first drops fall. You’ll need the umbrella during the early afternoon and evening. Drier conditions along with cooler, more seasonable readings return for Friday. The breeze is back too. Highs are in the lower 70s. Things really turn around quickly heading into the weekend.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Tricky forecast for the weekend. Saturday is mainly dry except for a very early morning shower, then a threat for an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Highs are warm near 80 degrees. Overnight, temperatures are mild in the middle and upper 60s. A frontal boundary is expected to drop in Sunday. Timing of this front has changed model run to model run. We’ll continue to monitor the trend but right now, it looks to bring a few showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Depending on arrival of precipitation, determines how high temperatures climb. Right now, they look to top out in the upper 70s . High pressure builds in behind the departing system for both Monday and Tuesday.



NEXT WEEK

Temperatures fall back to the lower 70s Monday under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday brings brighter skies and warmer readings in the upper 70s.

