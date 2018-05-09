Authorities identify suspect in Manheim Township officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County -- Authorities say John Simson, 65, from East Petersburg, was the man shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office say Simson arrived at Manheim Township Police Station just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He was, allegedly, armed with a shotgun and fired it off "at least" twice, including once at himself.

After authorities say they commanded Simson to stop, a Manheim Township police officer shot back and killed Simson.

No police officers were wounded or injured in the incident.

Brett Hambright with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating whether the use of force was appropriate.

"For that reason, we're not going to get into a motive...What we believe the motive could be or what we determine it to be- but we believe the information about his current charges was very relevant," said Hambright.

Authorities say on May 4, Simson was arrested on several charges involving the sexual abuse of a child.

Officials also say Simson turned himself in, admitted to police about the conduct, and a bondsman posted $50,000 bail for Simson last Friday.

Hambright said detectives will continue to interview witnesses and finalize evidence from the scene.

"There's also surveillance video footage of the incident, itself. Before and after from multiple different cameras," said Hambright.

Josh Parson, Lancaster County Commission Chairman, said they review security measures at all their public buildings often.

He said that includes security inside and out of their buildings as well as trained response, such as the 'Stop the Bleed' wound-aid program.

"I think any time an incident like this occurs it just reminds us that we need, as leaders, to be totally prepared and committed to security and ready in the event that something bad does happen. At the county, we certainly are," said Parsons.

Manheim Township Commission President Albert Kling told FOX 43 over the phone he's very pleased officers weren't hurt in "tragic" incident

He said they have no plans at this time to make any changes to security measures around public buildings---calling the incident "unusual."

The Lancaster County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Simson Friday morning.