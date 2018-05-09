Carry the umbrella Thursday; Showers and storms threaten, and it’s warm again

SHOWERS AND STORMS RETURN

Skies stay mainly clear this evening. Temperatures are warm in the 70s. Overnight, clouds slowly return and an early isolated shower is possible. Morning lows are mild in the lower and middle 50s. A cold front brings the threat for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon too. Some storms may contain gusty damaging winds. Keep an eye to the sky from lunch time until around 7PM. Highs top out in the middle and upper 70s. Drier air returns along with sunshine Friday. A breeze picks up and afternoon readings top out in the lower 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

The first half of the weekend, temperatures warm up to the lower and middle 80s despite plenty of cloud cover. Watch for thunderstorms too. They’ll be possible during the afternoon and evening. Shower chances increase overnight into Sunday, as a frontal system drops through the area. The slow movement of the front keeps showers around for much of the day. We are on the cooler side of the front too with temperatures only making it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. High pressure builds in behind the departing frontal system. It brings a quiet, dry start to the week.

NEXT WEEK

A fair amount of clouds hang around Monday with the front still close by. Temperatures are in the lower 70s. More sunshine and less cloud cover Tuesday boosts temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s still quite warm in the 80s for Wednesday but shower and storm chances return for the afternoon.

