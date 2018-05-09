× Chambersburg Police Chief to offer seminar on personal safety

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Chambersburg Police Chief Ron Camacho is alerting the public that he will conduct a personal safety seminar on May 22.

On May 8, Chief Camacho conducted an Active Shooter from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Chambersburg Recreation Department.

The event was free and open to citizens in the Chambersburg area.

During the presentation, Camacho showed citizens what they can and should do in an event where they encounter an active shooter situation.

He will host an additional seminar at the Recreation Department on May 22 from 6 – 8 p.m.