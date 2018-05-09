Even warmer for Wednesday with plentiful sunshine

DRY MIDWEEK, THEN SHOWERS: Wednesday remains dry and quiet for the region before shower chances return again tomorrow. The morning is quiet and mainly clear, with just a few areas of haze possible. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The rest of Wednesday features plentiful sunshine and just a few afternoon clouds. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 70s. The clouds increase through the evening and the overnight period. Expect overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s. The next system arrives on Thursday, bringing a return to showers. The timing should be during the afternoon, with partly sunny skies to start. Afternoon high temperatures are a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday for most, but this ultimately depends on the timing of the showers during the afternoon. Earlier timing keeps us a bit cooler, and later timing means a bit higher in the 70s. There’s also the chance for a few thunderstorms. Some strong wind gusts are a small possibility with any thunderstorms that form. We’re dry by Friday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s an overall cooler, but seasonable day. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

50/50 WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A ridge of high pressure slowly tries to build into the region for the weekend, helping to boost temperatures. Saturday brings partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. As the ridge continues to strengthen, temperatures should reach the lower 80s on Sunday. We’re near the northern edge of the ridge, and this means there’s the chance for isolated thunderstorms both days, with more on Sunday as the ridge shows signs of breaking down and giving way to the next system. This means you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for Mother’s Day. Temperatures fall back into the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain in the 70s. Tuesday is partly cloudy. Temperatures start to warm again. You can expect readings to bounce back to near 80 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!