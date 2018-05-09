FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Arson Investigation

Incident Date: 1/24/18

Location: 226 Willis Road, York

Time: 8:40pm

Suspect set fire to a tractor trailer resulting to damage to trailer and fire damage to part of the building it was parked beside. This caused approximately $200,000 in damages.

Video surveillance images track the suspect to a nearby Rutters prior to the Arson and a photo of the tractor and trailer he is suspected of driving is attached from surveillance one block from the fire scene.

Suspect is a black male, approximately 25-35 years old who is likely associated to the commercial trucking industry. He should have laceration type injuries to his hands(s) that would have happened while he was in the commission of this crime.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect's identity in this case.

2. Shooting Investigation

Incident Date: 4/24/2018

Location: 443 Park St., York

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Walter Jenkins, age 43, was shot one time in the head, while standing in front of 443 Park St. speaking to others beside a red Buick. Two suspects described as black males wearing black clothing were captured on video walking into the area and firing weapons in the direction of Jenkins. There is evidence that there was return gunfire from some of the people standing with Jenkins at 443 Park St. Jenkins did not appear to be the intended target and was likely with others who were. A total of 7 homes and 5 vehicles were damaged as a result of this shooting.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

3. Homicide Investigation

Incident Date: 4/24/18

Location: 127 E. Maple St., York

Time: 5:02pm

Nylik Moore, age 18, was shot and killed while walking in the area of 127 E . Maple St. Witnesses described that the shooters were in a red or maroon car which drove by and shot numerous times hitting Nylik Moore and also hitting Jashan Wilson, age 20. Wilson’s injury was not life threatening. Detectives are actively investigating several leads and have been getting good information on the shooters in the red/maroon car.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.