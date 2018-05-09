Grandparents, strangers search for missing 3-year-old girl in Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa. - Searching the Susquehanna River for three-year-old Madelyn Binkley. Her grandparents, along with strangers spent the day looking for her as they feel not enough is being done to find her.

Her grandparents launched their inflatable kayak into the Susquehanna River.

“We need to find our Madelyn," said Cary Windle, Madelyn's grandmother. "We need to find her.”

Tuesday afternoon, Harrisburg River Rescue suspended their search for Madelyn. Wednesday, they were back out on the water looking for her. However, Madelyn's grandparents are upset not more is being done to find her. They spent the day kayaking the river, searching, hoping and praying to find their granddaughter.

“I scream for her name, I’ll scream she’ll come out," said Windle. "Somebody will just find her and she’ll just run out and be okay. I just wish, we need to find her body. I just wish she would come out."

The search for Madelyn stretched much farther than her grandparents and river rescue. Strangers are traveling from an hour away in hopes of bringing closure to the family.

“You just keep digging and going and go over what you dig cause you can miss things," said Kevin Johnston, searching for Madelyn. "Water clarity, depth, everything changes everyday on the river and you just keep on looking and keep on making circles and keep on praying.”

Johnston has been a part of river search and recovery efforts in the past. He says, looking for a body, especially a child's body is nothing you can prepare yourself for. But, he feels it's something he had to do.

"Your main objective is to find what you’re looking for," said Johnston. "To bring closure to people. So things can known and found and dealt with as they need to be. There’s no preparedness to doing this. It’s scary.”

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission reminds anyone taking it upon themselves to go into the river to search for Madelyn to wear a life vest.