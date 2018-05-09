× Harley-Davidson seeking to fill 125-150 assembly line positions in York, company says

YORK — Harley-Davidson is expanding its production lines over the next year, and is looking to fill 125 to 150 positions with its assembly team at its York facility, the company announced Wednesday.

The York County Economic Alliance is assisting with Harley-Davidson’s hiring efforts, and is hosting an informational session on Monday, May 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Crispus Attucks Center, 605 S. Duke St.

Those interested should bring a resume to the session, according to the YCEA.

Harley-Davidson has also recently “banned the box” from its application process, and will consider ex-offender candidates, the YCEA says. Job listings can be found here. For more information on Harley-Davidson’s hiring process, contact Angel Golphin (angel.golphin@harley-davidson.com).

