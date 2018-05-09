Kyle Petty Charity Ride makes stops in Central PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK -- The 24th Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America made a few stops in Central Pa.

Monday the ride arrived in Lancaster, from the Poconos in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The ride then spent the day, Tuesday, touring Lancaster County.

Today, the ride stopped in York County, at the 1st Capital Harley Davidson.

But sight seeing is not the only reason the ride made a stop in Central Pa; they make stops along the way to greet fans and raise money for the Victory Junction Gang Camp.

“It means everything to us. It’s very helpful for her to be around other children with her disability.. she can mingle and not feel out of place," said Melanie Murray.

For the love of the ride and views of the country, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride has raised over 18 million dollars.

Even though the routes may seem planned, they somewhat are.

The riders choose a designation, then take darts at a map to randomly pick places to stop, and connect the dots from there.

This time around, the riders are making their way from Portland, Maine to North Carolina, making multiple stops along the seven day trip.

“When you see the smiles on their face when they come to camp .. then you realize .. as chaotic we are when we pull into a parking lot .. it’s all worth it," said Kyle Petty, Founder of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride and Victory Junction.

All of the proceeds for the ride goes to the Victory Junction Gang Camp.

It's a camp the Petty Family started after a dream their late son, Adam, had.

It's a place where kids can be kids, despite any disease, illness or disability they face.

"Really special, because there are other kids with my disability and we have a really fun time," said Ava Murray, Victory Junction Camper.

The camp is free of charge for the kids to have a place that is accessible for individual medical needs.

"Before we lost Adam .. he was big on trying to do something like this in North Carolina .. and once we lost him .. the family got together and said we’ll do something in his memory. Like Kyle says .. every time he sees a kid go through through there, smile, it’s Adam smiling on everybody," Richard Petty, "The King," Co-Founder of Victory Junction.

“I tell people all the time .. I lost a son but I’ve gained 26,000 kids as part of my family,” said Kyle Petty.

One of those 26,000 kids coming from Central Pa.

Kierstyn Brooks was diagnosed with cerebal palsy.

“Really awesome place… I recommend it.,” said Kierstyn Brooks, Victory Junction camper.

The ride will make two more stops, Winchester, Virginia and Hot Springs, Virginia, before reaching Victory Junction in North Carolina on Friday, May 11th.