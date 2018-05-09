× Man facing charges after threatening to kill staff at Downtown Daily Bread in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly making threats to staff at Downtown Daily Bread.

Joseph McCabe, 53, is facing criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

On May 8 at approximately 11:15 a.m., police responded to a call of a male making threats at Downtown Daily Bread.

Police arrived on scene in the 200 block of N. River Street in Harrisburg to find that McCabe was being detained by a Constable.

According to police, the Constable had given McCabe orders to get down, but he would not comply.

When police drew their weapons at McCabe and ordered him to get down, he complied.

The Constable told police that he was off-duty making deliveries when he heard McCabe yelling at staff at the store.

McCabe allegedly threatened to kill someone, at which point the Constable allegedly went over and identified himself, prompting McCabe to flee.

The Constable pursued McCabe while calling 911, at which point McCabe turned and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the Constable.

A search of McCabe’s backpack and person revealed a large red and black lighter in his front left pants pocket.

McCabe said that he had the lighter in his hand and admitted that he did point it at the Constable.

Daily Bread staff told police that McCabe had been loudly playing music from the ledge of the building when he was told by staff to turn it down.

At that point, McCabe began to yell and swear before threatening staff by saying, “I’ll kill you, don’t walk out of this building alone, I’ll put a bullet in your head.”

Now, McCabe is facing charges.