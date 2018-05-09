× Man wanted for allegedly touching, pouring sugar on underage girls at Westmoreland County church

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police in Western Pennsylvania are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who allegedly touched and poured sugar on underage girls at church.

According to Greensburg Police, on April 22, a man approached several girls ranging from 6-10-years-old in the social area of Christ Church in the 100 block of North Main Street.

The man asked the girls to give him money to play the piano.

When the girls told the man that they had no money, the suspect began searching them and was touching their legs and hips in the process.

Then, the suspect allegedly grabbed a packet of sugar and began sprinkling it on the girls.

Several of the girls were found to have sugar in their hair.

The suspect reportedly told the girls not to report his behavior or he would get in trouble.

He has been observed at mass at the church on prior occasions but was not a congregation member.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build. He is bald but have facial hair and is believed to be in his mid-30’s. The suspect was wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.