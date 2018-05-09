MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Thomas Reynolds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Thomas Reynolds is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Thomas is in 6th grade at Conestoga Elementary School in Lancaster County. He is a straight A student. He has played baseball for Penn Manor Little League since he was four. He also loves to play hockey. He is an avid Flyers and Phillies fan. He enjoys math and science and might like to be an accountant or meteorologist.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)