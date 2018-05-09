Mother’s Day Ideas with Party Host Helpers – Decor & Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER,Pa--- Mother’s Day is this weekend! Don’t get panicked, we spent some time with Founder and CEO of Party Host Helpers, Renee Patrone on how to show the mom in your life how much you love her with a tea party.

When it comes to décor, we put together mismatched tea cups, tea pots or saucers from your cabinet or even the thrift store. We filled them with baby’s breath, mini roses, small flowers.

We also added some framed pictures for mom. Pop one in of yourself and your mom or of your mom and her mom. This is a sentimental touch and the perfect favor to take home.

For more information about Party Host Helpers, checkout the website at: http://partyhosthelper.com/