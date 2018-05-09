Mother’s Day Ideas with Party Host Helpers – Food & Drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, Pa-- Mother’s Day is this weekend! Don’t get panicked, we spent some time with Founder and CEO of Party Host Helpers, Renee Patrone on how to show the mom in your life how much you love her with a tea party.

When it comes to food and drink at a Mother’s Day tea party, don’t think it has to be too fancy. We served avocado egg salad sandwiches, make your own puff pastries, and spiked tea sangria. Recipes are below.

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches (adapted from: http://www.honeywhatscooking.com/2012/04/avocado-egg-salad-sandwich-perfect-for.html/)

Ingredients:

Eggs – 3 (boiled)

Avocado – 1

Lemon – Juice of ¼ of a lemon

Salt – ½ tsp

Black Pepper – ¼ tsp

Scallions – ½ cup (chopped)

Dijon Mustard – just a glaze on each slice of bread

100% Whole Wheat Bread - 6 slices (makes 3 sandwiches)

Directions: Using a fork, combine, the eggs and avocado in a small bowl. Add the lemon, salt, pepper and scallions. Spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard onto the bread. Cut the crust off or keep it on! You can also trim the sandwiches into fun shapes using cookie cutters.

Customize your Own Puff Pastry

Grab some puff pastries from the freezer section and slice in half. Fill a bowl with whipped cream and have several toppings including berries, nuts, mini chocolate chips and toffee bits. Top the bite sized desserts to your liking.

Sweet Tea Sangria (adapted from https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43403/sweet-tea-sangria-recipe/ )

Ingredients:

6 cups of sweet tea

1 bottle white wine

1 pt. berries

Sliced peaches

Fresh mint

Directions:

Fill a pitcher with 6 cups sweet tea and a bottle of white wine

Add berries (we used raspberries) and peaches.

Let chill for a few hours (or even better, overnight!).

Garnish with fresh mint (optional). Serves 6 – cheers!