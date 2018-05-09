Mother’s Day Ideas with Party Host Helpers – Gift Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER,Pa-- For the perfect gift, Renee created a few gift basket ideas with a personal touch. For the tea lover, fill a basket with an expensive, hard to find tea, a darling mug, fancy napkins, and unique spoons.

For the “spirited mom,” add some chic cocktail/wine glasses, feminine stirrers, a bottle of wine and our favorite spirit, Bluebird Bourbon.

For the mom with a green thumb, fill a basket with gardening gloves, a backyard magazine, seed packets, sunscreen and bug spray.

And for the mom who has everything, we love a gift card gift basket. Fill it with several gift cards with a small monetary value to grab a quick coffee or schedule a manicure at their favorite salon. We also recommend giving a gift card to Party Host Helpers! Our team is really the gift that keeps on giving – we can come help your moms with their next big event from Mother’s Day to Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, our expert Party Host Helpers can serve food, tend bar, load your dishwasher and let the host, who is often the mother of the household, finally enjoy a party for once!

