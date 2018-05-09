× Officials identify man killed Tuesday in police-involved shooting in Manheim Township, Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man killed Tuesday in a police-involved shooting outside the Manheim Township police station.

John R. Simson, 65, of East Petersburg, was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday afternoon after arriving at the police station with a shotgun and firing it at least twice, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office would not elaborate on Simson’s motive for going to the station and firing the shots. An autopsy by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause and manner of death, the DA’s Office said.

The DA’s Office will make a determination on the police’s use of force at some point after the autopsy.

Simson was recently charged with involutary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three counts of indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor by Manheim Township Police. He allegedly admitted to the alleged criminal conduct during the police investigation, and was arraigned on the charges on May 4.

He was freed after posting $50,000 bail, the DA’s Office said of Simson.

The DA’s Office, working with Manheim Township Police, has interviewed several individuals related to the case, including police and civilian witnesses to the incident on Tuesday. Investigators have also reviewed video surveillance footage, physical evidence and other information.

According to witness accounts, Simson showed up at the police station shortly before 3 p.m. and fired at least two shots — including one at himself. Police made repeated commands to Simson to put down his weapon before an officer fired a single shot at him.

The investigation is ongoing, the DA’s office says.