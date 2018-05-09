× One person dead after van explodes at trucking company in Lebanon Co.

EAST HANOVER TWP., Lebanon County — A van containing air compressors and gasoline exploded at a trucking company in Lebanon County Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another, Pennsylvania State Police confirm to FOX43.

The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m. at JP Donmoyer Inc., located in the 10000 block of Allentown Boulevard in Ono.

Police say a van came to pick up the driver of a tractor-trailer that had parked in the back lot of the trucking company. As the tractor-trailer driver was getting ready to get into the van, it exploded, police add.

The van’s driver was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police is investigating the incident with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is conducting an investigation as well.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.