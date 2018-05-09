× One person dead, another injured after van explodes at trucking company in Lebanon Co.

EAST HANOVER TWP., Lebanon County — A van containing air compressors and gasoline exploded at a trucking company in Lebanon County Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another, Pennsylvania State Police confirm to FOX43.

Stephen Miller, 65, has been identified as the deceased individual.

Miller, of Lebanon, traveled to the back lot of JP Donmoyer Inc. Wednesday morning in a van to pick up the driver of a tractor-trailer that had just parked, according to police. As the tractor-trailer driver was getting ready to get into the van, it exploded, police add.

The explosion, which occurred around 9:30 a.m., injured the tractor-trailer driver, a 69-year-old man from Harrisburg. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is conducting an investigation as well.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.