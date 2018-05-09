× Police investigating theft from West Hanover Township church

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft from a church.

On May 6, police were called to the Hanoverdale Church of the Brethren in the 500 block of Hershey Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft.

Police learned that unknown actor(s) entered the church and stole money from donation and offering boxes before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on May 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg.