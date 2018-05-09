× Repair work on 5 bridges on Route 222 in Lancaster County to begin this month

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced workers will begin placing long-term roadwork signs on Monday for repair projects on three bridges over Route 222 in the Akron and Ephrata area in northeastern Lancaster County.

Work on the three bridges will commence on May 29, PennDOT says. The affected bridges are at Pool Road, Peach Road and East Mohler Church Road. All three bridges will be closed while the repair work is done, according to PennDOT.

Roadwork on two other bridges in the area — on the Miley Road and Kramer Mill Road areas of Route 222 — will begin later in the summer, according to PennDOT.

The $5,088,332 contract was awarded to Kinsley Construction Co. of York, on March 27. The repair work will cover nine bridges, and includes concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, and minor drainage work on the Pool Road, Miley Road, and Peach Road bridges over U.S. 222 in West Earl Township, and the Kramer Mill Road bridge over U.S. 222 in East Cocalico Township; and concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, expansion joint replacement, and a latex-modified concrete overlay on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 in Ephrata Township, and the northbound and southbound mainline U.S. 222 bridges over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township.

Motorists may encounter short-term nighttime and single-lane traffic restrictions between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Route 222 from May 29 through Nov. 20, PennDOT says. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek alternate routes.

Pool Road, Peach Road, and East Mohler Church Road average 825, 920, and 3,150 vehicles traveled daily respectively. During bridge rehabilitation work, these bridges will be closed to through traffic and detoured.

Until then, the following detours will be available for motorists: Pool Road detour follows West Metzler Road, Farmersville Road, and Tobacco Road; Peach Road detour follows East Metzler Road, Miley Road, and Station Road; and East Mohler Church Road detour follows Hahnstown Road, Glenwood Drive, Valley View Drive, and State Street in Ephrata Borough.

In May 2019, after a winter shutdown, bridge rehab work will resume as crews focus on the four mainline U.S. 222 bridges over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive. Long-term single-lane restrictions will be permitted during bridge rehab work on mainline U.S. 222 beginning in the southbound lanes. Work under this entire construction contract is scheduled to be completed in November 2019.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the bridge crews.