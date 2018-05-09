× Sixers eliminated in another close game in Boston

BOSTON – A young Sixers team learned some hard lessons in their playoff series with the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia was eliminated on Wednesday Night in Game 5 in another close contest. The Sixers lost games in the series by five points, three points and two points. The latest setback was 114-112 in the series finale. Philly battled down the stretch and held several leads in the final minutes but once again had trouble finishing off the Celtics.

Dario Saric and Joel Embiid both scored 27 points to lead the Sixers. Ben Simmons added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.