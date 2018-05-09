× Survey says 40 percent of moms are faking their reactions to your Mother’s Day gift

As you may have heard, Sunday is Mother’s Day. If you’ve already picked out a gift for mom, you might want to pay close attention to her reaction once she opens it.

According to a survey taken by Groupon, 40 percent of people polled are convinced their moms are faking their reactions to their Mother’s Day gifts.

The top five fake reactions, according to those surveyed, are:

“Thank you!”

“Awww!”

“I love it!”

“Wow, this is great. Thanks!”

“I really need one of these!”

According to Groupon, mom might be the only person scrutinizing your gift. Of those surveyed who are not only children:

66 percent say they check to see what their siblings are buying for mom

55 percent will try to blow their sibling’s gift out of the water

30 percent will consider what their sibling is writing in their Mother’s Day card to make sure they’re not upstaged

This could be useful information: Of the moms surveyed, the most desirable Mother’s Day gifts are:

Something sentimental

To be taken out to dinner/lunch

Something homemade

A trip or vacation

A card

Most people who elect to buy mom a card keep the note inside short. The Groupon survey says most people write, on average, 43 words (two sentences) in their card for mom.

Other facts pulled from the Groupon survey include: