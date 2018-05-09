Survey says 40 percent of moms are faking their reactions to your Mother’s Day gift
As you may have heard, Sunday is Mother’s Day. If you’ve already picked out a gift for mom, you might want to pay close attention to her reaction once she opens it.
According to a survey taken by Groupon, 40 percent of people polled are convinced their moms are faking their reactions to their Mother’s Day gifts.
The top five fake reactions, according to those surveyed, are:
- “Thank you!”
- “Awww!”
- “I love it!”
- “Wow, this is great. Thanks!”
- “I really need one of these!”
According to Groupon, mom might be the only person scrutinizing your gift. Of those surveyed who are not only children:
- 66 percent say they check to see what their siblings are buying for mom
- 55 percent will try to blow their sibling’s gift out of the water
- 30 percent will consider what their sibling is writing in their Mother’s Day card to make sure they’re not upstaged
This could be useful information: Of the moms surveyed, the most desirable Mother’s Day gifts are:
- Something sentimental
- To be taken out to dinner/lunch
- Something homemade
- A trip or vacation
- A card
Most people who elect to buy mom a card keep the note inside short. The Groupon survey says most people write, on average, 43 words (two sentences) in their card for mom.
Other facts pulled from the Groupon survey include:
- Average amount spent on a Mother’s Day Gift: $75
- 36 percent of parents admit to having a favorite child
- 18 percent say they’ve been told they’re their parents’ favorite