Two children bitten by dog in Harrisburg; owner cited

HARRISBURG — Two juveniles were bitten by a dog Tuesday afternoon as they were walking home from school.

The children told Harrisburg Police that they were confronted by two dogs on Hale Avenue in Harrisburg. A dog bit one child in the leg and another one in the arm, according to police. The second juvenile was bitten as he attempted to get the dog off his friend.

Both children were able to break free and then ran away from the dogs. They sought medical attention and are expected to make a full recovery from their injuries, police add.

After patrol officers determined the residence where the dogs came from, Animal Control Officers made contact with the owner, who was out of town. The owner stated that the dogs were in a secured area, the news release says. Animal Control Officers verified the secure area but it appeared that the entrance had been forced open, the release adds.

The owner will receive two citations for non-restring, two citations for failure to license their dog and two citations for failure to vaccinate, police state.