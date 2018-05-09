× Woman facing charges after allegedly dealing drugs out of Hall Manor in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after allegedly dealing drugs out of a Hall Manor housing unit.

Jasmine Holmes, 23, is facing four counts of possession with intent to deliver and four counts of drug paraphernalia among other related charges.

On May 1 around 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call at Hall Manor regarding a domestic incident.

The caller reported that Holmes was a drug dealer and selling drugs out of her unit.

When officers arrived on scene, the caller told police that Holmes had a gun and wasn’t allowed to leave.

She also indicated that Holmes had drugs and a gun inside of her vehicle.

Once inside the unit, the caller showed police a marijuana grinder and a glass jar filled with marijuana.

She also showed officers a plastic bag of suspected crack cocaine.

The caller told police that she was concerned for her safety and the safety of her children due to Jasmine’s drug activity.

Holmes was detained for marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia, but a search of her person led to an arrest.

Police located a small bag of suspected crack cocaine in her right front pants pocket.

The K9 unit was called to the scene and conducted a drug sniff of Holmes’ vehicle, which led to a search.

The following was found in Holmes’ vehicle:

$1473 in cash

A digital scale

Black and pink book bag containing: $985.00 in cash 4 plastic bags with approximately 59.68 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $5,968.00 20 packets of suspected heroin with a street value of $200 A digital scale with cocaine residue 2 boxes of vacuum storage bags 1 corner tie baggie of marijuana with a street value of $20.00 Pill containers with various narcotic pills Medical marijuana license from Malibu, California

An unloaded .22 caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number.

14 jars containing approximately 56 grams of suspected marijuana with a street value of $800.00

Opened Priority Mail box with a return address from California, containing 10 vacuum sealed bags containing approximately 40 grams of suspected marijuana with a street value of $600.00

Now, Holmes is facing charges.