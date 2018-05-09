× York area police officer suffered medical emergency during training exercise in Baltimore Co., reports say

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A York area police officer is in critical condition after suffering what’s described as a medical emergency during a training exercise in Baltimore County, according to FOX45.

The officer was taking part in a SWAT water exercise at the Community College of Baltimore County in Dundalk last weekend when the medical emergency occurred, the Baltimore-based television station reports.

The officer was pulled out of the pool and got immediate attention from two Baltimore County SWAT medics and fire department medics, FOX45 reports.

He was then taken to a local hospital.